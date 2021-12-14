Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after buying an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

