Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Purchases New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,468 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Adobe makes up about 2.3% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 49.1% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $41.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $616.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,821. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.08. The stock has a market cap of $293.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

