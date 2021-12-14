Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 7.4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 103,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,020,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

CLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 383,487 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

