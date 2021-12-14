Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.44

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 12925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

