Cocos-BCX Market Cap Reaches $141.95 Million (COCOS)

Cocos-BCX (CURRENCY:COCOS) traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cocos-BCX has a market cap of $141.95 million and $53.82 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Cocos-BCX

Cocos-BCX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,015,868 coins. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX . The official website for Cocos-BCX is www.cocosbcx.io . Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cocos-BCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

