Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Trading Down 4.2%

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 7,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 52,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Cogna Educação Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

