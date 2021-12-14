Coldstack Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003986 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.90 million and $90,944.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars.

