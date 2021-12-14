Color Platform Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 161.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.00900717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00261064 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026663 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

