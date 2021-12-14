Compass Group (CPG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Compass Group (LON: CPG) in the last few weeks:

12/9/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/30/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,800 ($23.79) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Compass Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,720 ($22.73) price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,680 ($22.20) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,740 ($22.99) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Compass Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.50) price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/15/2021 – Compass Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/19/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CPG traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,529 ($20.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40. Compass Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,526.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,651.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.23), for a total transaction of £189,732 ($250,736.09).

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

