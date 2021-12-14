Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.54. 979,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,155. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.