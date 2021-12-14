Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,257.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.98 or 0.08015342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00312354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00901860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00073333 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00391802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00261080 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

