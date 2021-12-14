Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,335.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up previously from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

TSE:CSU opened at C$2,175.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,530.35 and a 1 year high of C$2,270.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2,163.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,032.53. The company has a market cap of C$46.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 67.2300023 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

