Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CNR opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.99. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth about $46,573,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 856,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

