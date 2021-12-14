Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $21.46 or 0.00044712 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $326.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.64 or 0.99191640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.65 or 0.00795343 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

