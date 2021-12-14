CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Holdings Reduced by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

