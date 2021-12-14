Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells $2,224,080.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $15.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $541.30. The company had a trading volume of 121,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $239.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.