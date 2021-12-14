Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,560,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $14.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $561.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

