Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy Sells 5,000 Shares

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COST stock traded down $15.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.30. The company had a trading volume of 121,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $561.27. The firm has a market cap of $239.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 925 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

