Credits One Day Trading Volume Hits $51,746.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1,889.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 1,733.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $106.64 million and approximately $51,746.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13,893.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 609.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3,882.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2,459.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

