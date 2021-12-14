Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research firms recently commented on CRNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 201,613 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

