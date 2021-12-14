Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.
Several research firms recently commented on CRNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.35.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.