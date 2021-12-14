Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.27 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.10 ($0.44). 16,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 44,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.44).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £24.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.52.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

