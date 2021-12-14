CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $4,760,641.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $199.01. The stock had a trading volume of 177,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,080. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.59 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

