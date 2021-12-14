Crowny Price Reaches $0.0253 on Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $315,685.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.98 or 0.07914092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,986.46 or 0.99992533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00052799 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

