CryptEx (CRX) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. CryptEx has a market cap of $863,149.81 and approximately $1,331.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $10.15 or 0.00021679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.43 or 0.99628566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045873 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00033379 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.21 or 0.00807453 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

