Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Down 1.7%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

Curtiss Motorcycles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

