CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

CVS Health stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.