CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
Shares of CVS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
