CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of CVS opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

