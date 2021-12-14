Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

