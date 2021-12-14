Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Neutral

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

