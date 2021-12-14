Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 918,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 6.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.13% of Danaher worth $279,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher stock opened at $318.51 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

