Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 39,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 24,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DNKEY shares. Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 95.00 to 96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 24.14%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

