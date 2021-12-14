Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

