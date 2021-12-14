Darwin Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 168,994 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,644,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

