Darwin Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,949 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up 5.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 1.34% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $31,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 605,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 588,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17.

