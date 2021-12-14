Darwin Advisors LLC Buys 48,025 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $32.76.

