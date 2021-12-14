Darwin Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.58 and a one year high of $243.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.43.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

