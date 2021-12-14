Darwin Advisors LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,431 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 8.89% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,571 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of ACWF opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21.

