Darwin Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.69. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.