Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,340 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $293,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 44,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.