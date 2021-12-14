Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 28,040 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.6% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $47,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after buying an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,055,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $256.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.84 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.79 and a 200-day moving average of $242.52.

