Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 28,565 Shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AFIF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,565 shares during the quarter. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.2% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 19.89% of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 511,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 101,958 shares during the period.

AFIF opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

