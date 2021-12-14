Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 7,468 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after buying an additional 1,757,599 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $46.34.

