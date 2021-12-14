Darwin Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 3.19% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $23,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 135,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,289,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

