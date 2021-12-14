DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Cap of $21.24 Million

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 7,835.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 7,105.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a market cap of $21.24 million and $351,724.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis (GNO) traded up 10,202,161.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 3,979,651.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12,714,423.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1,881,988.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 4,902,270% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded up 14,574,150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 10,352,609.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded up 4,276,601.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 8,575,335.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

About DATx

DATx is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

