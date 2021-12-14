David C. Bernstein Sells 95,682 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $17,063,927.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABNB traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.90. 242,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,486. The company has a market cap of $106.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Airbnb by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

