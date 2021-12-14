Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,570 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $260.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

