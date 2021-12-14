Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $466,351.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $80.77 million and approximately $466,351.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.89 or 0.07909932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,977.25 or 1.00002096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00052500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.