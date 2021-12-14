DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and $906,394.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001693 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

