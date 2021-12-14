DeGate (DG) Reaches Market Cap of $18.45 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $18.45 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.96 or 0.07986599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.23 or 1.00319847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.