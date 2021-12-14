DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 27,971 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.13% of SL Green Realty worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $42,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $40,405,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $36,000,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

